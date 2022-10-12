Pabna Bidi Malik, Sramik press home 5-point demands

Bangladesh

Pabna Zilla Bidi Malik and Bidi Sramik Union on Wednesday formed a human chain in front of the Pabna customs, excise and VAT office pressing home five-point demands including restriction of fake bidi and packets with fake bandroll to save the local bidi industry.   

They also submitted a memorandum to the customs deputy commissioner after the human chain programme. Their demands also included– taking measures to close the fake bidi factories who evade VAT and tax, waiver of 10% tax on bidi, realise revenue from the bidi factory owners who take licenses online and arrange work for six-days a week for the workers.   

Bidi

