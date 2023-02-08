Paban Chandra Barman, Uzzal Mahmud elected president, secretary of 8th BJS Judges Forum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 07:35 pm

Paban Chandra Barman, senior assistant judge, Mymensingh District Judge Court was elected president and Uzzal Mahmud, senior judicial magistrate of Rajshahi District Judge Court, general secretary of the 8th BJS Judges Forum of Bangladesh Judicial Service in an election.

The election results were announced in an online meeting on Tuesday.

Other elected members of the committee are– Vice-President Senior Judicial Magistrate Sabina Yasmeen, Joint General Secretary Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Organising Secretary Arup Kumar Basak, Treasurer Mainul Islam, Information Technology and Publicity Secretary Nusrat Sharmin, and Literary, Sports and Cultural Secretary Jewel Deb.

Senior Assistant Judges Uzma Shukrana, Suman Kumar Karmakar, Subarna Sejuti and Asaduzzaman were elected executive members.

The election commissioners were Judges Nayan Biswash, Selim Reza and Mohammad Rezaul Haque.

Apart from the central organisation of the judges, there are various batch-based forums. The 8th BJS Judges Forum was formed in 2015 with 50 judges appointed in the 8th batch of Bangladesh Judicial Service.

