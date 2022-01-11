P2P Furniture fire: Factory lacked firefighting equipment, says fire service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:31 pm

P2P Furniture fire: Factory lacked firefighting equipment, says fire service

The factory had spirit, foam, kerosene, furniture among other combustible objects and materials, authorities said

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The P2P Furniture factory in Chattogram, where two people died in a fire on Monday, lacked adequate firefighting equipment despite having flammable objects, fire service officials said.

"There was no fire extinguisher, fire hose, or any water supply system. Everyone was panicking after the fire started. They had no idea about the dos and don'ts in such circumstances," Faruk Hossain Sikdar, divisional assistant director, Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard (TBS).

The factory had spirit, foam, kerosene, furniture among other combustible objects and materials, authorities said.

However, Asraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P Family, the parent company of P2P Furniture, denied the statements of fire service officials.

"There was a firefighting system in the factory, 100%," he claimed.

"It is difficult to control a fire in a place like this where there are such combustible objects and we are now focusing on the affected families," he added.

The fire started at the warehouse on the second floor of the factory in the Colonel Hat area of the port city on Monday around 3.30 pm.

The bodies of the two deceased are yet to be identified as they have become unrecognisable due to severe burns.

Mustafizur Rahman, officer in-charge of Pahartali police station, said the two deceased are suspected to be Roni (16) and Shahadat (28).

"But we do not know which body is whose. We will hand over the bodies to their families after they have been identified by DNA testing," he added.

At the time this report was written (5.00pm Tuesday), the bodies were being kept at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.
Confusion regarding source of fire

Meanwhile, conflicting statements from authorities have given rise to confusion regarding what caused the fire.

The fire service authorities are yet to confirm how the fire started. 

Newton Das, divisional deputy assistant director, Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a committee will be formed later to investigate the cause of the fire and to determine the losses. However, he refrained from saying how long it might take to form the committee.

Factory authorities, in the meantime, have stated two different sources of the fire. Ariyan Islam, head of brand of P2P Family, said the fire started from a generator. On the other hand, the company's Managing Director, Asraful Islam Alvi, said a short circuit caused the incident.

"The fire started from the generator of the factory making a loud noise, we have confirmed," said Ariyan. 

Top News

P2P Furniture fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

8h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

10h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

11h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

1h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

1h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

1h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment