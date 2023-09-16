Ozone Gas worsens air quality, accelerates global warming: Speakers

Variations in ozone gas concentrations in the air both worsen air quality and contribute to global warming and climate change, speakers at a webinar said today.

The Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Stamford University, in collaboration with the Compass Programme of the US Forest International Service, organised the webinar on International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2023.

CAPS Chairman Professor Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder presented the keynote speech at the webinar presided over by Professor Dr Gulshan Ara Latifa, full-time member of Bangladesh Accreditation Council.

Executive Director of IPD Prof Dr Adil Mohammad Khan was present as the chief guest at the event moderated by CAPS research engineer Nashir Ahmed Patwari.

Presenting the keynote speech, Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman said, "There are two types of ozone: ground-level ozone, which resides at the Earth's surface, and stratospheric ozone, which is in the ozone layer or ozonosphere. Stratospheric ozone is known as good ozone because it blocks the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays from entering the Earth. Ozone gas is a short-lived climate pollutant and one of the major air pollutants.

"Fluctuations in ozone gas levels in the atmosphere worsen air quality and are also a significant factor in exacerbating global warming and climate change."

In her speech, Professor Dr Gulshan Ara Latifa said, "Depletion of the ozone layer is leading to the loss of aquatic phytoplankton, which is impacting the ecosystem. We need to focus on not harming biodiversity and on finding ways through research to protect the ozone layer."

Speaking as the chief guest, Professor Dr Adil Mohammad Khan said, "If we want to uphold the environment, we must keep the natural balance. But by covering cities with concrete, we are destroying this balance. The excessive use of CFC-containing Air Conditions is increasing ozone layer depletion day by day, which is one of the main causes of environmental destruction."

He also urged everyone to move towards sustainable development by ensuring environmental protection.