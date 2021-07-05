Oxygen imports from India resume with ban lifted after 2.5 months

Bangladesh has resumed oxygen imports from India after a two and a half month ban on oxygen exports by the neighbouring country.

On 22 April this year, the Indian government stopped exporting oxygen to Bangladesh because of a shortage of oxygen amid a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in that country. It has lifted the ban on oxygen exports as the Covid-19 situation has improved there.

According to Benapole port sources, Linde Bangladesh Export Import Limited, an Oxygen importer, has imported 19 tons of oxygen from India in the last two days.

Sarati Enterprise, a C&F company, has completed the paperwork to release the consignment of oxygen.

Zillur Rahman, a representative of Linde Bangladesh, said no oxygen from India has entered the country since 21 April. Due to the oxygen crisis in India, the suppliers had stopped supplying oxygen to Bangladesh.

"190 tons of oxygen imported by our company has arrived at Benapole port in the last two days. From now on, oxygen will come to Bangladesh from India every day," he added.

Matiar Rahman, owner of Sarati Enterprise, said the oxygen supplier in India resumed supplying oxygen to Bangladesh as the Covid-19 situation has improved in their country.

Covid-19 infection has taken a terrible turn in Bangladesh at the moment, increasing the demand for oxygen in Bangladesh significantly.

As the product is on the emergency supply list, consignments of oxygen will be unloaded and delivered to the importer with expedited customs clearance, he added.

According to the health ministry, the demand for oxygen goes up 300 to 500 tons per day due to a surge in Covid-19 infections in the country. However, the country has thus far met the demand for oxygen with locally produced oxygen, although India had stopped exporting it until now..

Benapole Land Port assistant director (Traffic) Atiqul Islam said oxygen imports from India have been suspended for so long due to the ban issued by India. Officials have been instructed so traders may have the emergency oxygen used in medical services efficiently released.