'Owner didn't pay heed to renovating old Science lab building despite complaints'

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 08:34 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The market owner did not pay heed to improving risky conditions of the market, or renovating the old structured building despite receiving several complaints, said Akram Hossain, proprietor of New Generation Company Limited, in light of today's explosion at the capital's Science lab claiming three lives.

"The building is around 38 years old and due to its old, decrepit structure, it was risky staying there," Akram Hossain told The Business Standard.

The tragic incident took place at around 10:52am this morning leaving the three-storey building partially collapsed. Four units of firefighters were able to douse the fire by 11:15am.

3 dead, several hurt in explosion at Dhaka's Science Lab

Additional Deputy Commissioner of the CTTC Bomb Disposal unit Rahmat Ullah disclosed the explosion occurred due to gas accumulated inside the building's sewerage line.

Akram said that the original owner of the market resides in the US while his relatives live near the commercial building which suffered the blast.

"I have made several complaints in this regard for the last three years," he continued, adding, "I even tried to relocate in 2021 but ended up staying there as I was promised a proper renovation to improve the present conditions."

Akram Hossain said one of the workers who died in the blast had been working with his company for the last 43 years.

"I rushed to the hospital and consoled the victims' families," he said while lamenting the loss of his five-decade-long business to an explosion within just moments.

Earlier on Sunday morning, a deadly blast at a commercial building in Dhaka's Science Lab left three people dead and at least 13 injured.

The bodies of the deceased - Shafikuzzaman, Abdul Mannan and Tushar - were taken to Popular Diagnostic Centre, confirmed Dhanmondi police station OC Ikram Ali. They all were employees of New Generation Co Ltd, a supplier and seller of stationary products.

Science Lab Explosion

