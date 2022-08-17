Owners claim 1cr kg raw tea leaves wasted as workers resume demo for better pay  

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 01:44 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Tea garden owners have claimed that over one crore kg of raw tea leaves got ruined following the resumption of the countrywide indefinite strike of the workers demanding better pay. 

The owners have filed GDs (general diary) with Sreemangal police station reporting huge losses as workers are abstaining from work despite this month being peak harvest season. 

Meanwhile, the labourers, who get paid Tk120 a day, said the work abstention will go on in 167 tea gardens across the country until their daily wage increases to Tk300.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Khalid Hasan Rumi, assistant manager of Deanston Tea Estate, in Maulvibazar, filed a GD with the Sreemangal police station on Tuesday night, in which he claimed that due to the workers' strike, it was not possible to process some 99,200kg of raw tea leaves worth some Tk50 lakh. 

Mainul Ehsan, manager of Rajghat Tea Estate, said, "We lost some 1.53 lakh kg of raw tea leaves because of the strike. I have filed a GD with Sreemangal police station."

Tarek Ahmad Chowdhury, Jangal Bari Tea Estate manager, claimed that some 35,000kg of raw tea leaves got ruined in the past few days as they did not have any workers for processing and packaging. 

Tahsin Ahmed Chowdhury, CEO of Finlay Tea, said, "We have incurred losses in the volume of Tk35 crore from the gardens owned by us."

Garden owners, citing information provided by the Tea Association, said that tea leaves worth more than Tk20 crores are being wasted every day in the 168 tea gardens located in Sylhet and Chattogram due to the workers' protest.

When contacted, Sreemangal police station OC Humayun Kabir (investigation), said, "We have registered several GDs since yesterday (16 August) over the wastage of raw tea leaves. We will visit each garden to confirm the issue."

Golam Mohammad Shibli, general manager of Finlay Tea Company and chairman of Bangladeshi Tea Sangsad in Sylhet, said, "Workers were in discussion with the owners regarding wage hike. It is illegal to stop working in the middle of a discussion."

Shibli said, "We have requested the government to take measures so that the workers return to work.

Raju Goala, president of Tea Workers Union Sylhet Valley, said, "Our demands, which are absolutely fair, are yet to be met. We started demonstrating on 8 August. 

"We presented our demands to the owners before by they did not pay any heed to the matter. Then on Thursday, the local labour division hosted a meeting between the owners and the workers' leaders to solve the issue. 

"We attended the meeting but no one joined representing the owners. This is what forced us to resume our protest after a two-day break due to the National Mourning Day."

