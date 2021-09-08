Overwhelming registration causing delays in vaccine SMS : DGHS

Bangladesh

UNB
08 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 07:14 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Health on Wednesday said that the delays in getting vaccine SMS are being caused by high number of registrations in the country.

Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Islam, spokesperson of the Directorate General of Health Services, said this in the daily health bulletin.

"In most cases, the number of people registering is way more than the capacity of the vaccination centres in a given day." he said.

"We are trying our best to solve the problems. I am optimistic that we can deliver good news regarding this very soon," he added.

"The Covid positivity rate has been below 10 percent for the last four days. Our expectation is that if it goes down further, we can resume our normal life again," the spokesperson hoped.

Responding to a question regarding production of vaccines in Bangladesh, he said," According to a contract signed between Incepta Pharmaceuticals and Sinopharm, the vaccine will be processed in Bangladesh."

" The company (Incepta) wanted time. They said it'll take around 3 months for them to complete the groundwork. We are looking forward to receiving  positive news from them," he added.

He informed that a total of 3, 15,97,320 people have received Covid jabs in Bangladesh.

Of them 1,17,56,28 people have got double doses while 1,98,41,292 people received a single dose so far.

