Overflowing rivers inundating low-lying areas in Barishal

At least 10 out of 12 important rivers of Barishal division are flowing above the danger level. As a result, low-lying areas, including Barishal city and adjacent districts, are getting inundated.

According to Sub Assistant Engineer of Barishal Water Development Board Tajul Islam, this overflow can't be termed as flood. "It can be called seasonal water flow," he said.

"Water at Kirtankhola river in Barishal district was flowing 2cm above danger level, while Bishkhali river in Jhalakathi and Barguna was flowing 6cm and 24cm above danger mark, respectively. Water at all the major rivers in the area was flowing above the danger mark," he added.

Two exceptions were Payra river in Barguna and Tetulia river in Bhola, which were flowing 2cm below the danger mark.

Many areas in Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Pirojpur and Jhalakathi have already been inundated. Water has entered the households in the coastal areas, which has caused immense suffering for the residents.

Arshad Ali, who lives beside Andharmanik river in Patuakhali, said, "Water in the river started to increase since Tuesday. Water has entered the houses of those who live outside the dam built to protect us from overflowing of rivers. We've taken shelter beside the dam, and we'll return once water subsides."

"Water has increased to an unprecedented level. We're fearing that floods may occur. Incessant rain has only exacerbated our sufferings," said Imran Matubbor, who lives in Kochubaria at Mathbaria upazila of Pirojpur district.

Not only the coastal areas but Barishal city too is getting inundated twice every day. Water is entering through the drains and the cannels crisscrossed across the city.

"Water from the rivers is getting into the city and hampering vehicular movement for the past two to three days. Due to the overflow, litter isn't getting cleared through the drains, which is causing waterlogging," said Kabir Sikder, who lives on Sadar Road of Barishal city.