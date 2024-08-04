1 killed as Savar experiences massive vandalism, arson attacks during clashes on first day of Non-Cooperation Movement 

Although the situation in Savar was calm in the morning, protests began around 11 am when demonstrators gathered at the Savar bus stand area. At approximately 11:30 am, the protesters commenced a procession from the bus stand and other nearby areas, marching along the Dhaka-Aricha highway toward Jahangirnagar University.

At the same time, students started gathering on the Jahangirnagar University campus from 11 am. Students from other educational institutions in Savar also joined the protest. By 11:50 am, thousands of Jahangirnagar University students had blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of the university's main gate.

Later, local residents joined the protesters in the Jahangirnagar University area, with additional processions arriving from various locations, including Savar. As a result, the situation in the Jahangirnagar University area grew increasingly tense.

JU students withdraw blockade on Dhaka-Aricha highway

Jahangirnagar University (JU) students lifted their highway blockade around 2:20 pm after having blocked it to press their demands. At that time, students from other institutions who had joined the protest, along with local residents, were advised to return to their respective destinations

Protesters went on a rampage in Savar and Ashulia.

After the JU students withdrew the highway blockade at noon, protesters from various parts of Savar left the Jahangirnagar University area in a procession. By 3 PM, the protesters had taken control of the Savar bus stand area.

Gradually, thousands of protesters began moving from the Savar bus stand towards the Savar Model Police Station. Along the way, they vandalized various establishments on both sides of the road. An attack took place at Enam Medical College Hospital, but without significant vandalism, as the protesters only tore down some Awami League banners.

Later, a group of protesters attacked and vandalized the Savar Press Club. During the attack, many journalists present managed to save their lives by locking themselves inside the press club. The protesters attempted to set fire to the press club but were forced to retreat when the police intervened.

Attempt to attack Savar Model Police Station

Around the same time, thousands of protesters gathered and rushed to attack the Savar Model Police Station. In response, police positioned themselves in front of the station and fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades to disperse the crowd. During the clashes, a local journalist, Ovi Khairul, was seriously injured. He was rescued and admitted to Savar Upazila Health Complex for treatment, receiving several stitches on his head. Ovi Khairul works at CNI News 24, a local online news outlet.

Attack on Ashulia Police Station and Press Club

Meanwhile, around 5:45 PM, protesters attacked the Ashulia Press Club on the Nabinagar-Chandra road in Ashulia.

As of 7 PM, clashes between the protesters and police were ongoing at various points near Bypail and the Ashulia police stations.

1 Killed in Ashulia

Meanwhile, one person was shot dead in a clash between leaders and activists of the Awami League and its front organizations in the afternoon.

Dr. Ahmedul Haque Titas, the Residential Medical Officer at Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex, told The Business Standard, "Some locals brought a bullet-hit person to our hospital around 1:20 PM. We found him dead, with a bullet wound in his back. We did not get his name or address, but his age is approximately 30 years."

Multiple police boxes vandalised and set on fire

There were reports that protesters attacked several police boxes, vandalising and setting fire to them in Ashulia's Baipile traffic police box and Savar's C&B area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at different times throughout the day.

Protests continued in various parts of Savar and Ashulia until the last reports were received around 7:30 PM.