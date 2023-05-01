Over Tk1.25 lakh worth fish eggs seized on Bangladesh-India border by BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India yesterday seized some 10 plastic bags containing fish eggs worth Tk1.29 lakh (Rs1 lakh) from the Bangladesh-India border area.

Officials of Boltala Border Outpost of 118 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier made the seizure on Sunday (30 April).

The smugglers were attempting to smuggle the fish eggs from India to Bangladesh, reports digital news and media platform NE India Broadcast.

According to the news report, the BSF men on duty noticed four to five smugglers moving towards the River Kalindi on with plastic bags, prompting them to chase the smugglers.

However, the smugglers took advantage of the darkness and fled back towards the village, leaving behind the plastic bags.

At one point the BSF men recovered the 10 bags of fish eggs from the location and later handed them over to the Customs Office, Hingalganj, India, for further legal action.