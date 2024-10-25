Over thousand Hindus hold rally in Ctg with 8-point demand, announce long march to Dhaka

More than a thousand Hindus from Chattogram city and surrounding districts and upazilas joined the mass gathering at the port city's Lal Dighi ground on 25 October 2024. Photo: TBS

People from the Hindu community gathered in Chattogram today to demand a speedy trial tribunal for cases involving the persecution of minorities, the enactment of a minority protection law, and the formation of a minority affairs ministry, among other demands.

More than a thousand Hindus from Chattogram city and surrounding districts and upazilas joined the mass gathering starting from 2:30pm.

The event was organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Jagaran Mancha at Laldighi Maidan.

The gathering, chaired by Gouranga Das Brahmachari, announced a plan for a long march towards Dhaka after holding similar rallies at divisional, district, and upazila levels.

The demands include establishing a speedy trial tribunal to investigate minority persecution cases, compensating and rehabilitating victims, and creating a "Minority Protection Act".

They also called for a "Ministry of Minority Affairs" and reserved seats in Parliament proportional to the Hindu population.

Photo: TBS

Speakers at the rally underscored the urgency of addressing these issues to avoid social unrest.

Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmachari, the main speaker and spokesperson of the Hindu Jagaran Mancha, said, "If anyone tries to uproot us and tries to live in peace, this land will become Afghanistan, Syria. No democratic force in Bangladesh will be able to do politics by engaging in communal activities."

He said that a lack of tolerance and respect in society is contributing to ongoing instability, adding that 93 Hindus were dismissed from police jobs and that Hindus were "being unfairly targeted" at veterinary university and Chittagong University.

Chinmay Krishna further said, "We will not remain silent anymore. Sadhus from all monasteries and missions in Bangladesh have come together on the same ground where the six-point demand for independence was once raised, to demand justice for Hindus. The more Hindus are oppressed, the more united we will become."

The group's list of demands also included upgrading the Hindu Dharma Kalyan Trust to the Hindu Foundation, as well as upgrading Buddhist and Christian Welfare Trusts to foundations.

They called for the enactment of the "Devottar Property Recovery and Protection Act" and the effective implementation of the "Surrendered Property Return Act".

Additional demands included constructing places of worship for minorities in educational institutions, modernising the Sanskrit and Pali Education Board, and declaring a five-day government holiday for Saradiya Durga Puja.

The attendees, holding banners and festoons with various slogans, chanted, "Amar mati amar ma, e desh chhere kothao jabo na" (My land is my mother, I will not leave this country).

In his closing remarks, Chinmay Krishna added, "Accuse those involved in political hooliganism, but selective accusations will not be tolerated. We want seats in Parliament in proportion to our population. We will not accept mockery in the name of democracy."

He stressed that their campaign would continue until their demands were met and announced plans to intensify their movement through divisional and district-level gatherings.

Other speakers at the event included Rabishwarananda Puri Maharaj of Patiya Pancharia Tapoban Ashram, Tapanananda Giri Maharaj, head of Shankar Math and Mission, and Sachidananda Puri Maharaj, the Mohant of Banshkhali Rishi Dham, among others.