95% of children abused at home

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

95% of children abused at home

Of the children, 55% said they are being sexually harassed by their families

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 06:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A much higher number of children – 95.8% – are abused in various ways at home compared to that in their educational institutions and workplaces, find a survey report unveiled on Tuesday.

Most of the child abuse incidences are carried out by their parents and guardians, according to the findings of the survey conducted jointly by the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and INCIDIN Bangladesh.

Children with special needs are also being abused by their families and society only because of their disability. The survey - conducted in 11 districts from June 2020 to May 2021 – has also raised the issue of children's access to pornography.

The survey report titled "Violence against children in Bangladesh" was presented by INCIDIN Bangladesh, a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with the Manusher Jonno Foundation at the Cirdap auditorium in the capital.

Of the children surveyed, 95.3% said they had experienced violence at home and outside the home – at school or at work – at some point in their lives. Of these, 96.2% are girls and 94.5% are boys.

Of the children, 86.9% are victims of physical violence at home. While about 81% of adults say that if a child disobeys their parents, they are in favour of corporal punishment. In this case, boys suffer more physical punishment than girls - 88.4% and 84.1% respectively.

Of the children, 55% said they are being sexually harassed by their families. Boys are more likely to be sexually harassed at home than girls – 60% and 50% respectively.

In addition, 82% of children are being abused in educational institutions. Around 82% are victims of physical violence and 24.1% are victims of sexual harassment. And 55.3% of the children are victims of violence in the workplace.

Of the victims of sexual harassment, 61.7% said they did not share it with anyone because of shame and fear of their parents and guardians while 52.7% said they did not realise at the time that they were being sexually harassed.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "Outside the home – in educational institutions and workplaces – children are victims of abuse, and the issue needs to be brought to the fore more vigorously to fix them."

Shaheen Anam, executive director of the Manusher Jonno Foundation, said, "The culture of silence must be broken. We need to open our mouths against any kind of child abuse. Counselling should be provided for the children's mental health."

"Unsafe family migration with children must be stopped. The offender who commits a crime against a child must be counselled properly and, if necessary, disciplinary action must be taken. We must adopt a community-based child protection policy," she added in her proposals.

Top News

Child Abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

6h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

8h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

15m | Videos
Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

2h | Videos
What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

9h | Videos
How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata