Over 850 BNP activists sued over clash in Khulna

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 11:16 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A case has been filed against 859 BNP leaders and activists in connection with a clash with Awami League activists and police in Khulna during the party's sit-in protest on Saturday (1 March).

Khulna Sadar police station SI Ajit Kumar Das filed the case naming 59 people, including seven who have been shown arrested in the case.

Besides, another 700-800 unnamed BNP men have been made accused in the case filed with Khulna Sadar police station, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hasan Al-Mamun confirmed.

OC Hasan said around 15 pieces of broken brick blocks, 09 wooden sticks and 07 iron rods were seized from those arrested.

The arrestees are Isharat Islam, 23, Sheikh Kamal Uddin, 47, Md Jalal Hossain, 35, Md Raju Sheikh, 28, Abdul Hai Rumi, 46 and Delwar Hossain Jasim, 34, and Mizanur Rahman, 32.

According to the case statement, the sit-in program organised by the Khulna Metropolitan and District BNP turned violent when BNP members began marching with weapons, disrupting public peace and order, vandalizing shops, and attacking police who were on duty. Several people were injured during the incident.

The injured police officials are SI Md Saidur Rahman, Md Abdul Hai, Md Aliar Rahman, Sanjit Karmakar, Md Shantiram Pal, Md Abdus Salam, Md Shakim Hossain, Md Ripon Sheikh, Naik Tuhin and SAF Md Shahin.

Yesterday afternoon, a clash erupted between BNP activists and police during the party's sit-in program in Khulna city leaving 12 BNP men injured.

"Police started gathering in front of the party office at 11am to disrupt our programme. At around 2pm, when the leaders and workers started coming with processions, the police suddenly started using batons, tear cells and rubber bullets. The attack lasted for about 2 hours," said Mizanur Rahman Milton, media cell in-charge of the Khulna Metropolitan BNP convening committee.

"16 leaders and workers have been arrested from different areas in the last 24 hours before the programme on Saturday," Mizan said noting that constitutionally registered political parties have the right to carry out their agenda.

Mizanur Rahman noted that Ghatbhog union BNP Joint Convenor Mohammad Kabir Sheikh, Rupsha Upazila Jubadal Member Secretary Rubel Mir, Batiaghata Upazila Juba Dal Member Secretary Bahadur Munshi, Dumuria Upazila Juba Dal Joint Convener Shahin Mollah, Dumuria Upazila Juba Dal Joint Convener Tamim Mollah, Saju Howlader of Khulna District Jubadal, Moniruzzaman Nayan Howlader of Khulna District Chhatra Dal, Yasin, Feroz Mahmud, Ismail Hossain, Ibadul Haque Rubayet, Istiaq Ahmed Ishti and 15 to 20 others were seriously injured in the attack.

Denouncing the attack on fasting activists, the BNP leader said, "Violence against the fasting BNP leaders and activists during the holy month of Ramadan cannot be accepted. The ongoing movement for restoring democracy cannot be stopped by repression."

