Over 80% of medical students, teachers are vaccinated: Health minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 03:19 pm

Vials with a sticker reading, &quot;Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only&quot; and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson &amp; Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters

More than 80% of the teachers and students of medical education have already been vaccinated and the rest will be vaccinated in phases, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

The minister made the disclosure after inspecting "Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Comprehensive Licensing Examination 2021" in Dhaka on Saturday.

Mentioning that the number of nurses in the country is relatively low, Zahid Malek said, "At present, there are about 60,000 nurses in the country. With the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the number has been increased to the level of a doctor.

"According to our plan, there will be three times as many nurses as there are teachers. The number of nurses will be increased in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization."

He further mentioned that the government has taken initiative to purchase 60 million vaccines from China and 100 million vaccines from the World Health Organization. 

The health minister said, "These vaccines are expected to be available by January next year." 
 

