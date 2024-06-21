Over 7,72,000 children affected by floods in Bangladesh: Unicef

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 10:03 pm

Our priority is to ensure safety and well-being of children, adolescents, Unicef Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said

Flood in Sylhet district in 2023. File Photo: TBS
Flood in Sylhet district in 2023. File Photo: TBS

Unicef Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett has said the organisation is "deeply concerned" about the devastating flood situation unfolding in the northeastern region of Bangladesh. 

In a statement issued on Friday, he said over 20,00,000 people, including over 7,72,000 children, are already affected by flash floods and in urgent need of assistance.

"The rivers are flowing dangerously high, and the situation is expected to worsen over the next 24 to 48 hours," Yett said.

"As waters rise, children are the most vulnerable, facing heightened risks of drowning, malnutrition, deadly waterborne diseases, the trauma of displacement, and potential abuse in overpopulated shelters," said the Unicef representative.

He said their priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of children and adolescents. In coordination with the government of Bangladesh and local stakeholders in the field, they have already distributed safe water to reach more than 1,00,000 people for over five days, and these efforts continue.

"We have also distributed more than 3,000 ten-litre water containers. We are urgently bringing in additional emergency supplies to the affected communities in case the situation worsens," he said.

Over 810 government schools in the Sylhet division have been flooded and almost 500 are being used as flood shelters. In addition, almost 140 community clinics are also affected by flood waters.

"Child Protection Social Workers are offering support to mitigate potential violence and counselling to help children overcome trauma during this difficult time," Yett added.

