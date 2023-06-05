Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said some 7,001 cases were filed across the country as of 31 January of this year under the Digital Security Act.

The minister said this in reply to a tabled question from Gonoforum MP Mukabbir Khan from Sylhet.

The much-debated Digital Security Act was passed in the parliament in September, 2018.

The minister said the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs is concerned over the question of how many people have been arrested so far under the Digital Security Act.

Therefore, this part of the question has been transferred to the Public Security Division as per the rules of the Secretariat.

In response to another query of Awami League MP Abul Kalam Azad from Jamalpur, the law minister said currently 36.70 lakh cases are pending in the trial courts till 31 March of this year.

Among them, the number of civil cases are 15.84 lakh and criminal cases are 20.86 lakh.

The minister said among the country's 64 districts, maximum 5.44 lakh cases are in Dhaka and the second highest 2.71 lakh cases are going on in Chattogram.

In response to a query from AL MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali, the law minister said the present government is working tirelessly to establish a modern judiciary to alleviate the suffering of the people seeking justice.

"If the steps taken by the government are implemented, the number of pending cases across the country will come down to a tolerable level and there will be effective and visible improvement in the speedy disposal of cases," he said.