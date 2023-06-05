Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law minister

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 07:52 pm

Related News

Over 7,000 cases filed under DSA: Law minister

UNB
05 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 07:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq said some 7,001 cases were filed across the country as of 31 January of this year under the Digital Security Act.

The minister said this in reply to a tabled question from Gonoforum MP Mukabbir Khan from Sylhet.

The much-debated Digital Security Act was passed in the parliament in September, 2018.

The minister said the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs is concerned over the question of how many people have been arrested so far under the Digital Security Act.

Therefore, this part of the question has been transferred to the Public Security Division as per the rules of the Secretariat.

In response to another query of Awami League MP Abul Kalam Azad from Jamalpur, the law minister said currently 36.70 lakh cases are pending in the trial courts till 31 March of this year.

Among them, the number of civil cases are 15.84 lakh and criminal cases are 20.86 lakh.

The minister said among the country's 64 districts, maximum 5.44 lakh cases are in Dhaka and the second highest 2.71 lakh cases are going on in Chattogram.

In response to a query from AL MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali, the law minister said the present government is working tirelessly to establish a modern judiciary to alleviate the suffering of the people seeking justice.

"If the steps taken by the government are implemented, the number of pending cases across the country will come down to a tolerable level and there will be effective and visible improvement in the speedy disposal of cases," he said.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Digital Security Act (DSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

11h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

9h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

23h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers