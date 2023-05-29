Over 700 BNP men sued in Ctg for 'attack' on police

Police have filed a case against more than 700 leaders and activists of the BNP over reported attacks on police personnel from the party's pre-scheduled road march programme in Chattogram city.

A police official of Chandgaon police station filed the case on Monday.

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, told The Business Standard that the case was filed against over 700 BNP leaders and activists, naming 36 people including the Chattogram city Jubo Dal president, on a charge of attacking the police.

However, none had been arrested thus far, the OC added.

BNP leaders and activists had started marching toward the Bahadder Hat area from Bakalia Access Road of the city on Sunday afternoon, to press home its 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government and holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

Police alleged that from their pre-scheduled road march, BNP men launched an attack on on-duty police officers while passing through the Bahaddarhat area.

Refuting the allegation of police, the Convenor of Chattogram Metropolitan unit of the BNP, Dr Shahadat Hoassin, said, "No leaders and activists of BNP were involved in any kind of attack on police during holding the demonstration. The case was filed as a part of the government's ongoing oppression of the BNP."