Over 69% candidates participate in agricultural cluster admission test

25 October, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 08:38 pm

Over 69% candidates participate in agricultural cluster admission test

Out of 75,017 registered candidates, 51,811 attended the exam, resulting in 23,206 absentees

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The cluster-based admission test for first-year undergraduate programmes in agricultural sciences at nine public universities took place simultaneously across the country for the 2023-24 academic year. This year's attendance rate was 69.06%.

Khalilur Rahman, senior deputy director of the Public Relations and Publication Office at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU), provided the attendance statistics to UNB today (25 October).

The test, organised under the supervision of CVASU, was conducted at 11 centres, including Dhaka University, starting at 11am. Out of 75,017 registered candidates, 51,811 attended the exam, resulting in 23,206 absentees.

According to sources from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), the attendance rate there was notably higher at 78.16%. Of the 12,634 applicants expected to take the exam at the BAU center, 9,875 participated, while 2,759 were absent.

Collectively, the agriculture cluster universities offer a total of 3,718 seats. The admission test results are anticipated to be published on 30 October, with in-person admission procedures scheduled from 9-12 December.

