Over 5,000 including BNP leader Annie sued in 4 cases over clash with police in Lakshmipur

Police have filed four separate cases against over 5,000 people in connection with the clashes with BNP activists during the march programme on Tuesday (18 July).

Sub-inspector Anisur Rahman of Sadar Police Station filed two separate cases naming 55 people including district BNP convener Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and 3,500 unnamed ones.

Besides, Sajib's (killed during a clash) brother Md Sujan Hossain filed a separate case with Sadar police station against unidentified accused over the murder.

On the other hand, another case has been filed under the Special Powers Act against 300 unnamed people in connection with the vandalism in Kamalnagar Upazila Awami League General Secretary Advocate Nurul Amin Raju's house and car in Lakshmipur town.

Sadar Police Station SI Mozammel Hossan filed another case accusing the same BNP leader along with 25 named and 1500 unnamed ones for obstructing police duty and injuring police.

BNP leader Annie was named as the main accused along with 1,500 unnamed people, said police.

Lakshmipur Superintendent of Police Md Mahafuzzaman Ashraf said the police operation was ongoing to arrest the accused mentioned in the four separate cases.