Over 500 shanties gutted in Tongi Mazar slum fire

Over 500 shanties were gutted as a fire broke out at the Tongi Mazar slum in Gazipur early Saturday.

According to sources, the fire broke out around 3am.

On information, nine firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 5:55am, confirmed Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Station Officer Iqbal Hasan to The Business Standard.

"No casualties have been reported. We have already begun our dumping efforts," the official added.

Photo: TBS

Authorities have taken a number of initiatives to assist and rehabilitate the fire victims. Food assistance has been provided to the affected slum dwellers.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and Gazipur Mayor (Acting) Asadur Rahman Kiran are to be consulted in this regard later.

Photo: TBS

When contacted, Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Manikujjaman said, "The fire gutted over 500 shanties. However, it is now under control.

"The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained. We are investigating the matter. Further details will be sent out soon."

