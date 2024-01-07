Over 500 houses burnt in the Rohingya camp

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:47 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

More than 500 residential houses have been completely burnt in the Ukhiya Kutupalong Rohingya camp fire in Cox's Bazar, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Deputy Captain of 14 APBn Superintendent of Police Md Arefin Jewel said a fire broke out in the three blocks of Camp No 5 of Ukhiya upazila on Saturday after midnight around 12:40am. 

"After receiving the information, 5 units of fire service started working to control the fire. The fire was brought under control by early evening," he added. 

He further said, "At least 550 residential houses in 3 blocks of the camp were completely burnt in the fire." 

Police are yet to confirm whether anyone was injured in the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Earlier on 5 March this year vandals set fire to another block of the same camp which burned 2,200 houses and affected more than 15,000 Rohingyas.

And on 22 March 2021, there was a terrible fire incident in three camps. At that time, 11 people died and more than 500 were injured. Also, more than 10,000 houses were burnt.

 

