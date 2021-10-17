Over 500 accused in Chattogram of damaging idols’ photos to demean religion

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Eighty-four named and 500 more unnamed people have been accused in Chattogram of allegations including an attempt to desecrate religion by damaging photos of the deity Durga.

They are also accused of obstructing traffic and police from carrying out their duties, vandalising public property, threatening police and attacking with intent to murder.

Akash Mahmud Farid, sub-inspector of Kotwali police station, filed the case today.

Earlier, police arrested 87 people in connection with the attack on the Puja mandap at JM Sen Hall in Anderkilla of Chattogram, said Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Nezam Uddin.

In Chattagram Metropolitan Magistrate Court today, Kotwali police sought seven days' remand for the arrestees.

Earlier, on Friday, a group of people brought out a procession after Jumma prayers and attacked the JM Sen Hall Puja mandap.

They tore off the decorative banners and festoons at the Durga Puja mandap and threw bricks at that time. But, as police intercepted the attackers, the mandap did not get damaged.

Protesting the attack, the Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Committee suspended the immersion of idols for around four hours and held rallies in the city.

Chattogram / JM Sen Hall Puja mandap / case

