Over 50 local weapons recovered from Brahmanbaria ahead of UP polls

Police have recovered more than 50 locally-made weapons in a special drive ahead of the union parishad elections in Sarail and Nabinagar upazilas of Brahmanbaria to be held on 28 November.

The weapons were recovered from various places in the two upazilas on Thursday, reads a press release issued by the district police.

However, the police could not arrest anyone in the incident.

According to the statement, the police conducted a special operation on Thursday to maintain the law and order situation on the occasion of the elections.

During the operation, four sharp weapons (locally known as teta) and one tinkaita (another sharp weapon) were recovered from Nabinagar Paschim union of Nabinagar upazila, five teta from Rasullabad union and two teta from Salimganj union.

A search operation was carried out in different areas of Aruail union of Sarail upazila and 45 abandoned spears, two ramdas (large knife) and four tetas were recovered.