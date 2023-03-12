Over 50 Jamaat-Shibir men reportedly detained from Mirpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:47 am

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police have reportedly detained 58 Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists from the capital's Mirpur area.

As per a press release issued by Jamaat-e-Islami, they were arrested from a restaurant located at the Capital Market of Mirpur-1 during the early hours of Sunday (12 March).

According to sources, police had cordoned off the building on Saturday evening. The detainees were taken into custody using two prison vans after midnight. 

No officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) could be reached for comments about the detention despite repeated attempts.

