Over 50, including police, injured in communal clash in Feni

A clash between local residents, Awami League activists and police broke out in the Trunk Road area in Feni town on Saturday afternoon, resulting in more than 50 people injured, including Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police super.

Police said the Central Puja Udjapon Parishad took preparations to bring out a procession protesting the recent incidents of vandalising puja mandaps around 3pm on Saturday.

When they gathered in front of the Kali Bari temple on Trunk Road, youths standing in front of the nearby Boro Mosque hurled bricks at the Hindu devotees, leading to a chase and counter-chase.

A team of police, led by Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Model police station, rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

Then an Awami League "anti-communalism" procession started to move towards Boro Mosque, firing up the clash again.

Police fired over a hundred rounds of rubber bullets to control the situation.

The clashes which started around 5pm continued till 11pm.

Police Superintendent Khandaker Nurunnabi said 15-16 policemen were injured in the clash.

Thoai Ong Pru Marma, additional police superintendent (Sadar circle) on Sunday morning told TBS that a case was being filed with Feni Model police station over the clash.

Feni General Hospital's Emergency Medical Officer Dr Mozammel Hossain said, "Thirty people have been treated at the hospital since the clash. Eight of the injured were admitted and four of them were in a critical condition and were sent to Dhaka and Chattogram for better treatment."

Feni town's business committee general secretary Parvezul Islam Hazari said, "Twenty-thirty shops have been vandalised, looted and set on fire destroying the goods."