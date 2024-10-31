Over 50 century-old trees felled for radiation centre in Gazipur

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 10:38 pm

As of today (31 October), 13-14 trees have already been felled, sparking strong reactions from environmentalists in the district

Over 50 century-old trees are being cut down to establish a gamma radiation experimental centre in Gazipur. Photo: TBS
Over 50 century-old trees are being cut down to establish a gamma radiation experimental centre in Gazipur. Photo: TBS

Over 50 century-old trees within the seed multiplication farm of the Cotton Development Board in Gazipur are being cut down to establish a gamma radiation experimental centre in the upazila.

As of today (31 October), 13-14 trees have already been felled, sparking strong reactions from environmentalists in the district.

Various sources have revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture has allocated a portion of the land within the seed multiplication farm in Gazipur's Bhabanipur to the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC).

The BAEC is planning to establish a gamma radiation experimental centre there.

According to BAEC sources, a tender notice was published on 16 October to cut down 54 century-old trees, including 41 jackfruit trees, nine mango trees, one silk cotton tree, and three palm trees, surrounding the BAEC's regional gamma research centre field in Bhabanipur.

Farid Mia, a B0AEC official, told The Business Standard, they had received the land allocation from the Ministry of Agriculture.

"A regional research centre of the BAEC will be established there. This project will be funded by the World Bank. To establish this centre, we have initiated the process of cutting down 54 trees of various species within the boundary.

"We have obtained permission to cut down the trees from the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division of the Forest Department," he added.

Hasan Khan, the general secretary of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon in Gazipur, expressed deep sorrow over the felling of such old and ancient trees.

He emphasised the need for the authorities to explore alternative ways to implement the project without cutting down the trees.

