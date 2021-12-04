Over 45% private orgs in Bangladesh fail to hire right candidates: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 03:57 pm

Over 45% private orgs in Bangladesh fail to hire right candidates: Study

TBS Report 
04 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 03:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Around 46% of private organisations find it extremely difficult and fail to hire employees with the right skill sets for various designations and departments, according to a latest study released on Saturday.

Lack of work experience (35%) and required qualifications (32%) are two of the major obstacles in finding the best suitable candidate for a job vacancy. 

The findings were made in a study titled "Skills Gap and Youth Employment in Bangladesh" – jointly conducted by Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and the Bangladesh office of the German social development organization Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (EBS).

Total 100 non-government employers, from various sectors of the economy, were surveyed to understand and identify the skills that have value in the Bangladeshi labour market.

The survey findings were presented at an event held at the Brac Centre Inn in Dhaka on Saturday. Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the program as the chief guest.

As per the research, the most sought-after employability skills are, soft skills (83%) and work experience (51%).

The most important soft skills, according to employers, are, which include communication, time management, problem-solving, teamwork and leadership, and critical thinking.

The three most important skills that employers expect to see from job seekers are, communication skills (61%), problem-solving skills (46%), and networking and leadership skills (37%). 

Based on the feedback received from the employers, CPD then developed a skills assessment test to evaluate at least 500 university students and recent graduates.         

The findings from the online skills assessment showed that the highest average score was obtained for "creativity" whereas the lowest average scores were obtained in "communication."    

"Fresh graduates are failing to utilize their certificates. Market demand is shifting gradually to adapt to modern-day technology and development. "Sadly, we don't have enough vocational training centres for the job seekers," observed CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun.

