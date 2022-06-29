Over 4,400 Eid cattle markets will be set up across the country: Home minister

No one without a mask will be allowed to enter the cattle markets to be set up ahead of Eid-ul-Azha across the country, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday.

This year, a total of 4,407 eid cattle markets will be set up where everyone must follow Covid health guidelines, he said while talking to reporters after a meeting over law and order situation ahead of the religious festival.

Ten cattle markets will be set up in Dhaka North City Corporation while 12 in Dhaka South city Corporation, said Asaduzzaman.

Additional law enforcement force will be deployed in the cattle markets to provide security to traders and buyers, he said. The agencies will also help traders safe transfer of their cash.

Noting that there will be no cattle markets on the roads and highways, Asaduzzaman said no cattle-laden vehicles can be taken to any market against the traders' will.

Referring to the rawhides of sacrificial animals, the minister said strict surveillance will be enforced to prevent its smuggling abroad.

The commerce ministry will fix the price of rawhides.

Industrial decision

Talking about the clearance of payment of garment workers, Asaduzzaman said the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have been asked to clear the salary of the garment workers before Eid.

Intelligence will keep vigil as no vested quarter can carry out any sabotage in the industrial area spreading rumour, he said.

Mentioning about the eid vacation of the garment workers, the minister said the authorities concerned have been asked to grant it in phases.

Security reasons

The government has taken steps to install watch towers, binoculars and CCTV cameras on important intersections to ensure the security of the homebound people and prevent extortion and pickpockets, he said.

The bus, launch, train and ferry ghats will be kept under surveillance to prevent occurrence of criminal activities, he added.

Free roads from traffic congestion

A total of 109 patrol teams will be deployed on the highways across the country to keep roads and highways free from tailbacks. Police, RAB and whiteclothes will strengthen their activities to prevent criminal activities in haats and bazars in district, upazila and metropolitan cities.

Besides, 84 quick response teams, watch tower teams, wreckers and ambulances will be kept ready to take action instantly.

Eid congregation

Eid jamaats will be held in 45,000 eidgahs, open spaces and 50,000 mosques across the country and devotees have to participate in eid congregations wearing masks and following health guidelines imposed by the government, he said.