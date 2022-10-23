Over 400 sued in Khulna over clashes, attacks centering BNP rally

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 08:05 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two cases have been filed against 429 people in connection with the attacks, clashes and vandalism centering BNP's protest rally in Khulna.

Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarkar filed a case against 150 to 170 people over the clash between police and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists at Khulna railway station.

According to the case, 150 to 170 unidentified persons who came to the BNP rally vandalised the Khulna railway station on Saturday. Some 25 windows of the station were broken, among other damages.

"The case has been filed on charges of vandalising the railway station, obstructing the work of the station's security personnel and the police," Khulna Railway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mollah Md Khabir Ahmed said.

"An operation is underway to arrest the accused on the basis of specific allegations," he added.

On the other hand, a local Awami League leader filed a case against 200 unnamed and 59 named people over an alleged attack on the Ward-6 office of the ruling party's Khulna unit.

According to the case statement, 150 to 160 people attacked the office on Saturday (22 October) leaving several leaders and activists of the ruling party injured.

Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Kamal Hossain said, "No one was arrested in this case. We are conducting drives to arrest the accused as per investigation."

Khulna BNP leaders expressed disagreement over the cases filed against the party's activists.

Khulna Metropolitan BNP convener SM Shafiqul Alam Mana said, "Chhatra League-Jubo League leaders attacked BNP leaders and activists who came to join the rally in a bid to join the programme."

Over 500 BNP leaders and activists were injured in the attacks by the miscreants, he said.

"But no police stations are registering our cases in connection with the attacks on our activists. They cannot suppress us by filing false cases," he added.

BNP held a rally in Khulna on Saturday. All public transports and launch movements were closed in the entire city that day. Some leaders and activists of Jashore arrived there by train, and at one point clashed with the police.

