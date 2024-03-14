Over 38,000 child labourers working in hazardous sectors across Bangladesh: Survey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 04:24 pm

Related News

Over 38,000 child labourers working in hazardous sectors across Bangladesh: Survey

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 04:24 pm
Protecting children from child labour and ensuring they have access to education is not just a matter of fulfilling their fundamental rights; it is also crucial for the country&#039;s long-term development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Protecting children from child labour and ensuring they have access to education is not just a matter of fulfilling their fundamental rights; it is also crucial for the country's long-term development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics revealed 38,008 children, aged between 5 to 17 years, are working in various hazardous sectors across Bangladesh.

A majority of these children, precisely 97.5%, are male, reveals the Child Labor Survey 2023 released today (14 March).

The Government of Bangladesh has officially recognised 43 sectors as hazardous, but the BBS, after consultations with stakeholders, chose to focus on five key sectors for this survey.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These sectors were selected based on their prevalence of child labour and the urgent need for intervention.

The sectors include — fish, crab, and shellfish drying and processing; footwear production, specifically within the leather shoe industry; iron and steel casting; maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, mainly in automobile workshops; and the repair of personal and household goods such as informal and local tailoring and garment industries.

The survey's results reveal that automobile workshops have the highest employment of child labourers, with a total of 24,923 children working in this sector.

Following are 5,281 children in the leather shoe industry, 4,099 involved in welding or gas burner mechanic jobs, 2,805 in informal and local tailoring or garment sectors, and 898 children working in dried fish production.

Of the total child labourers, 35.7% are based in rural areas, while 64.3% are based in urban settings.

According to the survey, 19.1% of boys and 7.7% of girls are involved in carrying heavy loads or pulling goods, with around 8.1% of boys and 0.3% of girls working at great heights or from the floor.

The BBS, with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), carried out this national estimate to assess the situation of child labour within these five selected hazardous sectors.

The data collection took place from 3 June to 14 June in 2023.

Top News

child labourer / Risky establishments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

7h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

1h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

2h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

4h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

5h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

6h | Videos