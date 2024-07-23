Over 3,000 tourists return from Cox’s Bazar under army escort

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 01:52 pm

The tourists were provided curfew passes and they left on 71 buses and 20 microbuses in three stages.

An army vehicle escorts the buses carrying tourists from Cox’s Bazar who got stranded due to the recent highway blockades and the ongoing curfew. The photo was taken on Tuesday near Kanchpur, Narayanganj while the buses were entering Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar
An army vehicle escorts the buses carrying tourists from Cox’s Bazar who got stranded due to the recent highway blockades and the ongoing curfew. The photo was taken on Tuesday near Kanchpur, Narayanganj while the buses were entering Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Over 3,000 tourists, who were stuck in Cox's Bazar due to the ongoing curfew, left for Dhaka yesterday with army vehicles guarding them till destination.

The tourists were provided curfew passes and they left on 71 buses and 20 microbuses in three stages.

Major General Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, 10th infantry division general officer commanding, visited the terminal yesterday morning before the tourists left.

"This initiative was taken to ensure the safety of the people, under the directives of the army chief and with the help of the district administration. Bangladesh Army will always stand by the people to ensure their safety," he said.

At least 12,000 tourists got stuck in Cox's Bazar since Saturday. Some tourists left with curfew passes on Sunday and Monday via aeroplanes and reserved vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Md Shahin Imran, said yesterday's initiative was to send back the remaining tourists. He assured that the administration is working to ensure the safety of the visitors.

The district administration sat with bus owners on Monday to sell Dhaka-bound bus tickets to tourists under special arrangements while some tourists opted to reserve microbuses.

 

