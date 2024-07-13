Over 30 lakh saplings worth Tk16cr sold in National Tree Fair

Approximately 30 lakh saplings worth around Tk16 crore were sold as of Thursday (11 July) in the National Tree Fair, organisers said.

The 39-day tree fair held at the old trade fair grounds in Agargaon in the capital concluded on Saturday (13 July) evening.

This year's tree fair at Agargaon drew 20% more visitors than the previous year, resulting in high satisfaction among nursery owners due to increased sales.

SM Munirul Islam, conservator of forests, reported a significant surge in both visitors and buyers compared to the previous year, with over 10 lakh people attending the fair.

The closing day witnessed an overwhelming crowd, and sales continued well into the night.

Munirul further stated that final sales figures for the fair would be available on Sunday, but preliminary data indicated sales of over 30 lakh saplings worth approximately Tk16 crore by Thursday.

Organised by the Forest Department, the month-long National Tree Fair commenced on 5 June.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the event as part of the National Tree Plantation Campaign.

With the theme "Decorate the country with trees, enrich Bangladesh", this year's tree fair showcased 118 stalls, including 75 private nurseries.

A 35-year-old "China bot" bonsai was sold for a record Tk4 lakh at the Ashulia Garden Centre stall.

Daily sales peaked on 25 June, with approximately 54 lakh trees sold by the nursery owners. However, they anticipated peak sales on the fair's closing day.