Over 30 lakh homeless, 40,000 houses destroyed in flood-hit Sylhet

Over 30 lakh people have been rendered homeless and as many as 40,000 houses were destroyed in the recent floods in Sylhet, officials said on Thursday.

All the 13 upazilas of the district, including five municipalities, have been affected.

According to the local administration, over 2.5 lakh people are living in over 610 shelter homes across the district.

Ahsanul Alam, an assistant commissioner at Sylhet deputy commissioner's office, said that a total of 40,019 houses have been fully or partially destroyed in the floods.

A list of the affected families has been sent to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry so that they could be given some assistance, he said.

According to the Flood Forecasting & Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts may slightly deteriorate as the major rivers in the country are showing a rising trend.

About 80% of areas in Sylhet district were flooded while over 21 lakh people got stranded in the second wave of the deluge on June 15.