Over 22.73 lakh livestock surplus in country after fulfilling Eid demand: Officials

Bangladesh

BSS
09 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

Over 22.73 lakh livestock surplus in country after fulfilling Eid demand: Officials

BSS
09 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 04:32 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Livestock officials and experts claimed that there is an ample supply of sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, slated to be observed next week, with over 1.29 crore animals prepared for the qurbani festival.

According to statistics released by the divisional livestock department, the estimated demand for livestock this year stands at 1.07 crore. Surplus stock of almost 22.77 lakh livestock is expected after fulfilling the actual demand for sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha.

"We have no shortage of the livestock to meet the people's demand for the upcoming Eid as the country has 22.77 lakh additional number of livestock after fulfilling the country's quarbani demand," said Dr ABM Khaleduzzaman, director (production) of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Every year sacrificial animals demand usually fixed by adding five percent extra of animals with the number of animals slaughtered in previous year.

So, country's current sacrificial animals demand stands at 1.07 crore for the qurbani in upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, said the DLS director.

Of these sacrificial animals, 52.684 lakh are cows, 1.60 lakh are buffaloes, 68.50 lakh goat, 7.67 lakh are sheep and 1,850 other species are ready for qurbani during the Eid-ul-Adha, the second largest festival for the Muslim community across the world.

"The price depends on demand and supply. Since we have made the statistics through surveys, there will not be much difference between demand and supply. It seems that the prices will remain stable," Khaleduzzaman said.

"Necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the market. There will be close monitoring at all levels until the end of Eid-ul-Adha," he added.

He also expressed hope that the Qurbani market will foster a friendly environment for both the buyers and sellers.

In addition to this, the DLS officials said permanent veterinary doctors and mobile veterinary team will work at the cattle markets across the country including the permanent and temporary city cattle markets under the north and south city corporation area in the capital.

The DLS official also said farmers would not face taxation for selling animals from their homes this year and could not be coerced into selling the animals on the streets if they preferred distant markets.

To enforce this, law-enforcing agencies, local government bodies, and municipal authorities will be vigilant, and any extortion attempts will be addressed.

The minister advised farmers to use digital payments to avoid carrying cash.

Similar to the previous year, selling sacrificial animals online will continue nationwide, benefiting both buyers and sellers.
 

Top News

Cattle / Eid-ul-Adha / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

3h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

6h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Altercation leading to constable Kawsar mercilessly shooting at Monirul

Altercation leading to constable Kawsar mercilessly shooting at Monirul

1h | Videos
A policeman was shot dead by his colleague in the capital

A policeman was shot dead by his colleague in the capital

2h | Videos
Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

3h | Videos
People in the US can't pay service bills

People in the US can't pay service bills

4h | Videos