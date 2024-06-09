Over 22.73 lakh livestock surplus in country after fulfilling Eid demand: Officials

Livestock officials and experts claimed that there is an ample supply of sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, slated to be observed next week, with over 1.29 crore animals prepared for the qurbani festival.

According to statistics released by the divisional livestock department, the estimated demand for livestock this year stands at 1.07 crore. Surplus stock of almost 22.77 lakh livestock is expected after fulfilling the actual demand for sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha.

"We have no shortage of the livestock to meet the people's demand for the upcoming Eid as the country has 22.77 lakh additional number of livestock after fulfilling the country's quarbani demand," said Dr ABM Khaleduzzaman, director (production) of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS).

Every year sacrificial animals demand usually fixed by adding five percent extra of animals with the number of animals slaughtered in previous year.

So, country's current sacrificial animals demand stands at 1.07 crore for the qurbani in upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, said the DLS director.

Of these sacrificial animals, 52.684 lakh are cows, 1.60 lakh are buffaloes, 68.50 lakh goat, 7.67 lakh are sheep and 1,850 other species are ready for qurbani during the Eid-ul-Adha, the second largest festival for the Muslim community across the world.

"The price depends on demand and supply. Since we have made the statistics through surveys, there will not be much difference between demand and supply. It seems that the prices will remain stable," Khaleduzzaman said.

"Necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the market. There will be close monitoring at all levels until the end of Eid-ul-Adha," he added.

He also expressed hope that the Qurbani market will foster a friendly environment for both the buyers and sellers.

In addition to this, the DLS officials said permanent veterinary doctors and mobile veterinary team will work at the cattle markets across the country including the permanent and temporary city cattle markets under the north and south city corporation area in the capital.

The DLS official also said farmers would not face taxation for selling animals from their homes this year and could not be coerced into selling the animals on the streets if they preferred distant markets.

To enforce this, law-enforcing agencies, local government bodies, and municipal authorities will be vigilant, and any extortion attempts will be addressed.

The minister advised farmers to use digital payments to avoid carrying cash.

Similar to the previous year, selling sacrificial animals online will continue nationwide, benefiting both buyers and sellers.

