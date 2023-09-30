Over 200 tourists stranded at Saint Martin's due to bad weather

Due to hostile weather conditions in Cox's Bazar, tourist ships travelling on the Teknaf-Saint Martin route have been suspended, leaving over 200 tourists stranded on Saint Martin's Island.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Adnan Chowdhury confirmed to The Business Standard that tourist ship operations on the Teknaf-Saint Martin route have been halted since Saturday morning due to safety concerns.

"However, measures have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of stranded tourists on the island," the UNO further assured, saying local representatives and authorities have been instructed to address any inconvenience faced by these tourists.

He further explained, "On Friday morning, MV Baro Aulia left Teknaf for Saint Martin's Island with 852 tourists. However, due to adverse weather conditions in the afternoon, the ship returned with over 600 tourists. The remaining tourists (over 200) stayed overnight on the island and stranded there as of now."

Since Wednesday (27 September), MV Baro Aulia has been conducting experimental voyages on the Teknaf-Saint Martin route. 

"Initially, permission had been granted for seven days of operation. If it proves successful, further approvals would be extended for not only this ship but also for others to operate on this maritime route," said Nayan Shil, deputy director of BIWTA Chattogram regional office.

UNO Adnan said Cox's Bazar has been experiencing hostile weather since Friday afternoon due to low pressure in the sea due to the influence of monsoon winds.

Hence, the meteorological department in Cox's Bazar has issued signal number 3 in the coastal area, indicating caution to maritime vessels.

"Once the weather conditions normalise, arrangements will be made to safely return the stranded tourists from Saint Martin to Teknaf," the UNO said. 

