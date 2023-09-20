Over 15 lakh people to get job at Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar: Principal secretary

Bangladesh

BSS
20 September, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

Over 15 lakh people to get job at Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar: Principal secretary

BSS
20 September, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:52 pm
Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister&#039;s Office Tofazzal Hossain talk to journalists after visiting the various factories of Bangabandhu Shilpanagar at Mirsari upazila on 20 September 2023. Photo: BSS
Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzal Hossain talk to journalists after visiting the various factories of Bangabandhu Shilpanagar at Mirsari upazila on 20 September 2023. Photo: BSS

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzal Hossain Mia today said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Industrial City, built in Mirsrai upazila, Chattogram, is fully prepared with all the facilities for investment.

"It would create employment opportunities for as many as 14 lakh people and Bangladesh would prosper with the income generated from industrial zone. A total of five companies have come into production. Three more companies will start production early next year," he told the journalists after visiting the various factories of "Bangabandhu Shilpanagar" at Mirsari upazila here.

Chattogram district administration organised the visit at the said area.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream industrial city is being built on 33,800 acres of land and secured all the facilities for industrial investment including gas, electricity and water supply.

He said employment opportunities will be provided to 139 affected families in the industrial city.

The principal secretary said garments, agricultural products, agricultural processing machinery, integrated textiles, leather and leather products, shipbuilding, motorbike assembly plants, food and beverages, paints and chemicals, paper, plastics, light engineering (auto- including parts and cycles), pharmaceutical products, electricity and solar parks will be set up in this industrial city.

Divisional Commissioner of Chattagram Mohammad Tofail Islam, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattagram range Nur-e-Alam Mina, Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, Superintendent of Police AKM Shafiullah and senior administration officials were present.

Employment / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This photo captured from in front of the Institute of Engineers around 11:30pm Thursday shows the severe waterlogging on Dhaka road. Photo: TBS

A swim through through the city

1h | Features
Photo: Akif Hamid

Celebrating the Dhaka Elevated Expressway with Volkswagen Club Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
The Runner Skooty has become a popular choice for people looking to beat the scary city traffic, especially for its low maintenance and practical features. Photo: Akif Hamid

Runner Skooty 110: A versatile companion for urban mobility

2h | Wheels
X-Files: 30 years of the truth being out there

X-Files: 30 years of the truth being out there

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

After almost two months, the Ukrainian grain ship left the Black Sea port

After almost two months, the Ukrainian grain ship left the Black Sea port

1d | TBS World
Revenue collection rises 15% in first two months of FY24

Revenue collection rises 15% in first two months of FY24

23h | TBS Economy
Fans call for Amir’s inclusion after Naseem Shah's injury

Fans call for Amir’s inclusion after Naseem Shah's injury

1d | TBS SPORTS
Chittagong University walls painted in graffiti

Chittagong University walls painted in graffiti

1h | TBS Stories