Over 15 lakh people to get job at Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar: Principal secretary

Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzal Hossain talk to journalists after visiting the various factories of Bangabandhu Shilpanagar at Mirsari upazila on 20 September 2023. Photo: BSS

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzal Hossain Mia today said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Industrial City, built in Mirsrai upazila, Chattogram, is fully prepared with all the facilities for investment.

"It would create employment opportunities for as many as 14 lakh people and Bangladesh would prosper with the income generated from industrial zone. A total of five companies have come into production. Three more companies will start production early next year," he told the journalists after visiting the various factories of "Bangabandhu Shilpanagar" at Mirsari upazila here.

Chattogram district administration organised the visit at the said area.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream industrial city is being built on 33,800 acres of land and secured all the facilities for industrial investment including gas, electricity and water supply.

He said employment opportunities will be provided to 139 affected families in the industrial city.

The principal secretary said garments, agricultural products, agricultural processing machinery, integrated textiles, leather and leather products, shipbuilding, motorbike assembly plants, food and beverages, paints and chemicals, paper, plastics, light engineering (auto- including parts and cycles), pharmaceutical products, electricity and solar parks will be set up in this industrial city.

Divisional Commissioner of Chattagram Mohammad Tofail Islam, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattagram range Nur-e-Alam Mina, Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, Superintendent of Police AKM Shafiullah and senior administration officials were present.