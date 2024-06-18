Over 1.4 crore animals sacrificed on Eid-ul-Adha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 10:30 am

Related News

Over 1.4 crore animals sacrificed on Eid-ul-Adha

This year, the highest number of cattle were sacrificed in the Dhaka division, while the lowest number were sacrificed in the Mymensingh division.

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 10:30 am
People look around for suitable sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha at Gabtoli cattle market in Dhaka. This year, there is a high demand for small and medium-sized cattle, while larger cattle sales remain slow. This photo was taken on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar
People look around for suitable sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha at Gabtoli cattle market in Dhaka. This year, there is a high demand for small and medium-sized cattle, while larger cattle sales remain slow. This photo was taken on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

This year, a total of 10,408,918 cattle were sacrificed across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Last year, the number of sacrificial cattle nationwide was 10,141,812. 

Compared to last year, 367,106 more cattle were sacrificed this year, as per the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

In 2022, this number was 9,950,763.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, the highest number of cattle were sacrificed in the Dhaka division, while the lowest number were sacrificed in the Mymensingh division.

According to field-level information, 2,529,182 cattle were sacrificed in the Dhaka division, 2,057,520 in the Chittagong division, 2,426,111 in the Rajshahi division, 1,008,855 in the Khulna division, 428,438 in the Barishal division, 393,742 in the Sylhet division, 1,172,553 in the Rangpur division, and 392,517 in the Mymensingh division.

Among the sacrificed cattle, there were 4,766,859 cows, 112,918 buffaloes, 5,056,719 goats, 471,149 sheep, and 1,273 other animals.

It is noteworthy that this year the total number of cattle ready for sacrificing across the country was 12,980,367.

Top News

Eid Ul Adha / animals / rituals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

18h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

20h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

14h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

16h | Videos