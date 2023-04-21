Over 12,000 motorcycles cross Padma Bridge in 24hrs

More than 12,000 motorcycles crossed the Padma Bridge after it opened for motorcycles on Thursday (20 April) after over nine months of hiatus.

From Mawa to Zajira, a total of 8,873 motorcycles crossed the Padma Bridge from 6am on Thursday till 6am on Friday (21 April).

Whereas, some 3,169 motorcycles entered Dhaka via the bridge during the same period, confirmed Bridges Division Additional Engineer Amirul Islam to The Business Standard.

"Total 12,042 motorcycles have crossed the bridge after it was opened for motorcycles in over nine months. Tk1,204,200 was collected from the bikes as toll for the bridge."

Also, about 34,268 vehicles crossed the bridge in the past 24 hours till 12am today, from which toll worth Tk37,348,000 was collected.

Meanwhile, the traffic situation was normal this morning at the Padma Bridge North Toll Plaza, despite the pressure of motorcyclists heading home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Padma Bridge was opened to the public on 26 June 2022, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge.

However, the Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from 27 June as the pressure of motorbikes overwhelmed the toll plaza employees and two bikers died in a crash on the bridge on 26 June.

