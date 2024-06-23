Over 11.14 lakh women employed abroad in 15 years: Expat state minister

Over 11,14,000 women have been employed abroad in the last 15 years, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (23 June).

"Since 2009, a total of 11,14,312 female workers have been employed abroad, with Saudi Arabia receiving the highest number of these workers," the state minister said in response to a question from reserved women seat MP Parveen Zaman in the parliament.

The session was presided over by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

In response to another question, he said, "The government has continued taking various steps for more overseas employment. As part of integrating the private sector into the mainstream of development, licenses are issued in favour of private recruiting agencies.

"The agencies are sending workers abroad with the exit clearance of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET)."

The minister further said, "Through the Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) [a government recruiting agency under the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment], workers are being regularly sent to Jordan, South Korea, Japan, Fiji, Malaysia and various European countries at low cost."