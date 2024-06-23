Over 11.14 lakh women employed abroad in 15 years: Expat state minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

Over 11.14 lakh women employed abroad in 15 years: Expat state minister

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:28 pm
State Minister for Expatriates&#039; Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury. File Photo: TBS
State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury. File Photo: TBS

Over 11,14,000 women have been employed abroad in the last 15 years, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (23 June).

"Since 2009, a total of 11,14,312 female workers have been employed abroad, with Saudi Arabia receiving the highest number of these workers," the state minister said in response to a question from reserved women seat MP Parveen Zaman in the parliament.

The session was presided over by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response to another question, he said, "The government has continued taking various steps for more overseas employment. As part of integrating the private sector into the mainstream of development, licenses are issued in favour of private recruiting agencies.

"The agencies are sending workers abroad with the exit clearance of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET)."

The minister further said, "Through the Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) [a government recruiting agency under the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment], workers are being regularly sent to Jordan, South Korea, Japan, Fiji, Malaysia and various European countries at low cost."

Top News

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury / women / Bangladesh / abroad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

2h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

6h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

23m | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

1h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

1h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

3h | Videos