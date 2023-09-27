Over 1,100 video contents are published on govt's achievements to mark PM Hasina's birthday

Bangladesh

UNB
27 September, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 06:19 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Some 1,137 video content have been published on digital platforms highlighting the multi-faceted initiatives, achievements and multi-dimensional development programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Through these video contents on social media, it has been possible to separately present a true picture of the overall development of done under various sectors and ministries of the government.

Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alom Sarkar said that these videos have been published to celebrate the 77th Birthday of PM Hasina on Thursday.

These video contents also have real pictures and statistical presentations of the phenomenal progress achieved in Bangladesh under the leadership of Hasina in the last 14 years.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alom Sarkar, Information and Communication Technology Secretary of Bangladesh Awami Juba League Md. Shamshul Alam Anik and ASM Raisul Hasan Soheb, a former member of Bangladesh Awami League's Labour and Manpower Sub-Committee, spontaneously created this large number of video content.

"These video contents will be open source on websites and social media. Those who need can use these contents for any positive work."

The other two members of this initiative Shamchul Alam Anik and ASM Raisul Hasan Soheb said that their efforts will be worthwhile only if the leaders and workers at different levels of Awami League and the general public benefit from this collected information in various ways.

These videos will be available at: https://www.facebook.com/e.albd?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://x.com/vote_for_al?s=11&t=NNcHjJIfeNrOhIng9JCjHA

https://youtube.com/@voteforawamileague?si=s8L5ly4lSQNFvQYm

And  https://voteforawamileague.org/

