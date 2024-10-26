Over 11 lakh people received free legal aid from govt since 2009

Some 11,10,036 people have so far received legal help from the National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO) at the government expenditure from 2009 till September this year.

The organisation published the information on its website today (26 October).

NLASO has settled 2,03,032 cases by providing legal assistance in the last 15 years.

The organisation has so far given 4,42,696 legal advices, the report said, adding that NLASO has realised Tk217,59,61,858 as compensation by settling legal aid-related cases and the money was rewarded to the victims.

Of the total 11,10,036 legal aid recipients, 28,016 got services from the Supreme Court Legal Aid Office, 8,74,661 from 64 district legal aid offices, 28,853 from the Employees Legal Aid Office in Dhaka and Chattogram while 1,78,506 from the toll-free hotline call centre.

Besides, 17,328 more people received legal help from the office before the national helpline was introduced.

NLASO has also solved 1,29,038 cases through alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service.

The government has been providing legal assistance to the financially insolvent and poor people through the NLASO.