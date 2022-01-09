Over 1,000 killed in workplace accidents in 2021: Survey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

Over 1,000 killed in workplace accidents in 2021: Survey

During the same period, 549 workers were injured in the accidents.

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 05:53 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 1,053 workers from different sectors were killed in accidents at work across the country in 2021, according to a recent survey of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).

During the same period, 549 workers were injured in the accidents.

The data was published Sunday on "Bills Survey-2021 on Labor and Workplace Situation in Bangladesh" based on media reports.

According to the BILS survey, of the 1,053 deceased, 1,003 were male and 50 were female workers, reads a press release.

The highest 513 workers died in the transport sector. The second highest, 154 workers, died in accidents in the construction sector.

In 2020, a total of 729 workers had died in workplace-related accidents.

Top News

survey / BILS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

4h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

6h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

56m | Videos
Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

56m | Videos
Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

6h | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment