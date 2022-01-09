Over 1,000 killed in workplace accidents in 2021: Survey

At least 1,053 workers from different sectors were killed in accidents at work across the country in 2021, according to a recent survey of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).

During the same period, 549 workers were injured in the accidents.

The data was published Sunday on "Bills Survey-2021 on Labor and Workplace Situation in Bangladesh" based on media reports.

According to the BILS survey, of the 1,053 deceased, 1,003 were male and 50 were female workers, reads a press release.

The highest 513 workers died in the transport sector. The second highest, 154 workers, died in accidents in the construction sector.

In 2020, a total of 729 workers had died in workplace-related accidents.