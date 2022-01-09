Over 1,000 killed in workplace accidents in 2021: Survey
During the same period, 549 workers were injured in the accidents.
At least 1,053 workers from different sectors were killed in accidents at work across the country in 2021, according to a recent survey of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).
During the same period, 549 workers were injured in the accidents.
The data was published Sunday on "Bills Survey-2021 on Labor and Workplace Situation in Bangladesh" based on media reports.
According to the BILS survey, of the 1,053 deceased, 1,003 were male and 50 were female workers, reads a press release.
The highest 513 workers died in the transport sector. The second highest, 154 workers, died in accidents in the construction sector.
In 2020, a total of 729 workers had died in workplace-related accidents.