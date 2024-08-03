Over 1,000 accused in case filed over killing of cop in Khulna during Friday’s fatal clashes

Of the cases, one has been filed with the Sadar Police Station over torching of police vehicles, one has been filed with Lobonchora Police Station over the killing of police, and one with Harintana Police Station over the attack on police

The deceased Constable Sumon. Photo: Collected
A staggering 7,700 unnamed people have been accused in three cases filed by police over the deadly violence in Khulna yesterday (2 August) during the ongoing student movement.

Of them, some 1,000-1,200 have been accused in a case filed over the killing of cop Sumon Kumar Gharami, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Mozammel Haque told The Business Standard today (3 August).

"Three cases have been filed with three police stations over Friday's violence. Of the cases, one has been filed with the Sadar Police Station over torching of police vehicles, one has been filed with Lobonchora Police Station over the killing of police, and one with Harintana Police Station over the attack on police," he said.

Lobonchora Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Momtazul Haque said a case has been filed over the killing of constable Sumon Kumar Gharami by beating him. 

"Unnamed 1,000-1,200 people have been sued in the case."  

Horintana Police Station OC Monirul Islam said 5,000-5,600 unnamed people have been sued in a case filed over attacking police and obstructing government work.

Khulna Sadar Police Station OC Mostafa Kamal said 400-500 unnamed people have been accused in a case filed over torching a police vehicle.

However, no one has been arrested in the cases so far, KMP South Zone Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tajul Islam told TBS. "Arrests will be made after investigation."

All three police stations are under the jurisdiction of KMP's South Zone. 

Police clashed with protesters, including students, locals and jobholders, during mass processions brought out as part of programmers announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Violent clashes were reported  from midday to late evening across the district, including in Shibbari, Sonadanga, Zero Point, Gollamari Mor and Khulna University areas.

Constable Sumon succumbed to injuries sustained during one of the clashes. Over 100 students and 30 policemen also suffered severe to light injuries.

