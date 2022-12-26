Over 100 shops gutted in Gazipur textile market fire

Bangladesh

UNB
26 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 09:25 am

Related News

Over 100 shops gutted in Gazipur textile market fire

UNB
26 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Over 100 shops were burned as a fire tore quickly through a Gazipur textile market on Sunday night, the authorities said.

The orange glow of the fire peeking through thick smoke could be seen from far away. Fortunately, no casualties were reported till filing of this report.

The blaze began around 9:45pm near Chandana intersection of Gazipur City Corporation inside Rahim Wholesale Textile Market, which was engulfed in flames as plumes of thick, black smoke rose.

"On information, six firefighting units of the fire service responded to the blaze. The market was ablaze when the responders arrived. They are yet to tame the flames," Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, said.

"The fire gutted a huge quantity of clothes, furniture and other goods. However, the reasons for the mishap and the exact extent of damage could not immediately be confirmed," he added.

Top News

fire / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafiqul Islam Dulal with an antique item from his collection . Photo: Noor-A-Alam

What will happen to Dulal’s collectibles worth crores?

1h | Panorama
Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

20h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

23h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

11h | TBS SPORTS
Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

12h | TBS SPORTS
Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

13h | TBS Stories
Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction