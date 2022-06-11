Over 10 lakh people to gather for Padma Bridge celebrations: Chief whip

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 12:09 pm

A historic rally will be held on June 25 at the Banglabazar Ghat area of Shibchar, Madaripur, marking the inauguration of the much-awaited Padma Bridge. 

More than 10 lakh people will take part in the celebrations, announced Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, Jatiya Sangsad chief whip and MP for Madaripur-1 (Shibchar) constituency.

"There will be cultural events until 30 June. Facilities at the ghat area will be increased for the convenience of those joining the events using water transport,"  he added while visiting various points of Banglabazar Ghat on Saturday.

The Jatiya Sangsad chief whip was accompanied by State Minister for Shipping Ministry Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Madaripur District Council Chairman Munir Chowdhury, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq, and Deputy Commissioner Dr Rahima Khatun among others.

Echoing the same, State Minister for Shipping Ministry Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, said, "The celebrations on 25 June will be the biggest in the country's history. 

"All 170 million people of the country will have their eyes glued to the festivities revolving around the dream bridge."

Stating that the Shimulia ferry terminal will remain operational even after the Padma Bridge is opened for public use, he said, "There is demand for ferries all across the country. Total 12 new ferries are being procured."

"River-centric tourist centres will be established. Besides, a tourist-centric ecozone will be set up at the Shimulia terminal." 

"In the past 13 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has witnessed unprecedented development in forms of connectivity.

"Some 10,000km of waterways and 37 river ports have been upgraded and developed during this period," the state minister added.

Officials of SSF, district administration, and police were also present.

