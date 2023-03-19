Outsiders voted in Supreme Court Bar Association elections: Pro-BNP panel

Outsiders, Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League workers voted for the white panel candidates supported by the ruling party in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which was marred by unprecedented chaos, with scuffles, police assaults, and stampedes, said Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, vice-president candidate of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) backed blue panel.

"500 lawyers did not vote in the elections held on 15-16 March. Clerks, Jubo League, Chhatra League activists voted. No lawyer could enter the booth to vote because of the police. The ones who went to vote were attacked by the police," Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon said during a press conference on Sunday (19 March).

"Both of us president and secretary candidates were attacked by the police. Members of the current executive council of the association have also come under attack," he added.

During the press conference, pro-BNP candidates demanded the resignation of the law minister and the attorney general over police attacks on lawyers and journalists during the SCBA election. They also alleged that the law minister attorney general directed the police attack.

BNP-supported secretary candidate Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal gave a written speech at the conference.

"There was a great interest among the lawyers as well as the common people of the country around the elections. But unfortunately, like all other elections in the country, the political character of the ruling Awami League has been exposed in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections. Although no election was legally held, the candidates of the ruling party were unilaterally declared illegally elected by organising the election drama. Recently, a similar kind of farce was conducted in the Dhaka Lawyers Association elections,"he said.

"Some overzealous lawyers of the ruling Awami League and the hellish violence of the police around the election of the Supreme Court Bar Association have humiliated us as lawyers. It is a disgrace not only to the legal community but to the entire nation," he added.

During the press conference, the pro-BNP lawyers said that they have approached the Chief Justice about the current situation. The president and secretary aspirants from the blue panel have met the Chief Justice, judges of the Appellate Division several times and requested redressal for holding fair elections and injuries of lawyers and journalists due to police brutality without the approval of the Supreme Court administration.

They also demanded fresh polls of the SCBA.

Polling for the SCBA ended on Thursday (16 March) amid unprecedented happenings, including scuffles, police assaults, and stampedes. The chaos was mainly caused by clashes between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers.

On Wednesday (15 March), during the first day of the polls, pro-BNP lawyers reportedly attacked and vandalised the polling booths. Protesting the attack, pro-Awami League lawyers brought out processions on the court premises. At one stage, pro-BNP and pro-Awami League lawyers engaged in scuffles, leading to police intervention.

During the police action, a few journalists who were taking photos and videos of the incident were assaulted by law enforcers.

On Thursday, tensions escalated as the two sides started verbally attacking one another, chanting slogans, "vote chor" (vote thieves), and throwing accusations. The clash first erupted around noon and lasted about an hour. Around 4pm, the two groups of lawyers came face to face, taking stands for and against the SCBA polls as well as attacking with slogans.