Out of the mouth of babes: What generational change means for an 11yr old

Bangladesh

Namishta Wafa Ahmed
24 June, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 07:46 pm

In this segment, we invite articles from 8-14 year olds on any topic of their choosing. With much more exposure to the wider world, this generation of kids has a lot to say and a lot of diverse ideas to explore. We want to give them the platform to do so! Stay tuned for more. To see your work published, send your write-ups to [email protected] with the subject: Out of the mouth of babes.

Photo: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay
A huge topic which has been circulating the internet for a very long time is ''generational change,'' which is why I want to give my opinions on what the past generation has left for us in terms of both the positive and negative. 

One important change we see currently is the awareness this generation has on mental health issues. 

We tend to take our mental health seriously unlike the previous generations. 

We try to be there for people who have health issues and advise them to seek professional help if needed. 

Many people are not aware of mental health, so it is best to help those people however much we can. 

Now let's talk about the negative aspects of generational change, which is related to the positive aspect mentioned earlier.

Generational Trauma is one of the many negative things about generational change. 

Generational Trauma is a development to explain years of trauma within families. 

Generational Trauma can cause high risks of mental health illness, addictions, etc. 

Another negative thing about generational change are the economic challenges and issues. 

Most places nowadays face economic problems, like unemployment, poverty and inequality. 

These challenges can have a bad impact on different generations and more. 

In terms of generational gap, this does not have a title: whether it is negative or positive, but more about what people's opinions are. 

Generational gap is the different mindsets of different generations.

Now let's talk about the positive things about generational change. 

One of the many positive aspects is better access to education. 

Nowadays, there is better access to education, which allows more opportunities, and much more for this generation and others. 

Another positive generational change is cultural progress. 

Younger generations nowadays in Bangladesh, are raising their voices on child marriages, environmental sustainability, equal pay, and etc. 

Although there are many negative things, these positive changes could take a positive turn for the next generation, and us young activists could help in many ways. 

Photo: Namishta Wafa Ahmed
Namishta Wafa Ahmed is 11-years-old. She is a Class IV student of Adroit International School.
                     

 

