Out-of-control truck smashes into two other vehicles on Dhk-Ctg highway; helper dead, 10 injured

Bangladesh

UNB
09 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 08:29 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A truck driver's helper was killed and 10 other people including the driver were injured as he lost control of his vehicle and hit a microbus and another truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda on Friday.

The deceased helper's name could not be known.

Fire service and highway police sources said the accident happened in the early morning when the goods-laden truck crashed into the other truck, and then the microbus from behind, when it lost control in Kamaldah area on the highway, leaving the helper dead on the spot and 10 more people including microbus passengers injured.  

The injured were rushed to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, said Kumira Highway Police Outpost in-Charge Abdul Hakim Azad.

