Our priority is to ensure food security, PM tells outgoing Vatican envoy

UNB
03 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:12 pm

Our priority is to ensure food security, PM tells outgoing Vatican envoy

UNB
03 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:12 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the priority of her government is to ensure food security with other basic needs of the people considering the global crisis.

The Prime Minister said this when outgoing Ambassador of the Holly See-Vatican Archbishop George Kocherry, Papal Nancio, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

Hasina,said the people around the globe are suffering due to Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War and sanctions and counter sanctions.

Congratulating the outgoing Vatican ambassador on completing his successful tenure in Dhaka, the prime minister said, he played a significant role with efficiency in discharging responsibilities as a dean of diplomatic corps.

She said that Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relation with the Holy See that values the dedicated work of many Christian Missionaries which have had profound contribution in the socio-cultural life.

Hasina recalled her visit to Vatican just before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Archbishop George Kocherry said that he visited Bangladesh extensively and was amazed to see the overall socioeconomic development of the country.

He expressed gratitude to the government for providing special care and protection of the churches in Bangladesh.

Mentioning that their aim is to promote welfare of people, especially education as they have kindergarten, school, college and university, he said "education is key area which we want to promote"

He said they are setting up a 300-bed specialised hospital In Gazipur where general people would receive quality treatment at low cost and the hospital is scheduled to inaugurate in July 2023.

He also invited the PM to inaugurate the hospital and handed over a letter to her in this regard.

He told her that he has enjoyed his time in Bangldesh.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present during the call on.

